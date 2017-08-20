Morata: I Want To Become A Key Player For Chelsea

Alvaro Morata has made it known he is in Chelsea to realise his full potential and become a key player for the team.

Morata was signed in the summer for £70 million from Madrid and has also played for Juventus.

The Spain international did not make enough impact at both teams to be considered a key player.

“I want to make an explosion at Chelsea,” he told Sky Sports. “I played well at Real Madrid and at Juventus, but I think I did not make the explosion that everyone expected of me. I need to be an important player for the team, for the Spanish national team.

“And I think I am at the better age and all of the best moments of my career are coming. I played good matches in the Champions League, but one a month. I need to play every weekend, score goals and play at the top level every weekend. And I work for this situation.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was a key reason in the Spaniard electing to move to England.

“He was a big part of my decision when I signed with Juventus,” he said. “Antonio was the Juventus coach, but for many reasons he then left Juve.

“I feel that Antonio is a coach who has always trusted in me. That is everything for me. I spoke a lot of times with Antonio and for me he is the coach who was most interested in me.”

