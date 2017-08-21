Pages Navigation Menu

Moses, Mikel, Balogun back for Cameroon — Rohr

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Coach Gernot Rohr has said skipper Mikel Obi, Chelsea star Victor Moses and Germany-based defender Leon Balogun are all listed on his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon after injury ruled them out of the country’s recent games.

super eagles

The NFF will announce the squad this week.

“Mikel Obi is coming back after his injury. We missed him very much. Also, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun will also return to the team,” Rohr said. Mikel has not played for Nigeria this year since he moved to China from Chelsea in the Premier League.

