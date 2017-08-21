Moses, Mikel, Balogun back for Cameroon — Rohr

Coach Gernot Rohr has said skipper Mikel Obi, Chelsea star Victor Moses and Germany-based defender Leon Balogun are all listed on his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon after injury ruled them out of the country’s recent games.

The NFF will announce the squad this week.

“Mikel Obi is coming back after his injury. We missed him very much. Also, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun will also return to the team,” Rohr said. Mikel has not played for Nigeria this year since he moved to China from Chelsea in the Premier League.

The post Moses, Mikel, Balogun back for Cameroon — Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

