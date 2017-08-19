Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moses Ochonu: Democracy was good enough to remove Jonathan. Why isn’t it good enough for Buhari?

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Opinion, Politics | 0 comments

by Moses Ochouu Selective outrage, situational activism, and hypocrisy are bigger threats to Nigeria than corruption is, for it is…

Read » Moses Ochonu: Democracy was good enough to remove Jonathan. Why isn’t it good enough for Buhari? on YNaija

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.