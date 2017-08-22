Moses Rejoins Chelsea In Training Today – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Moses Rejoins Chelsea In Training Today
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles and Chelsea winger Victor Moses is expected to rejoin the Blues in their Tuesday's training session after he was given a day off by coach Antonio Conte. Moses played a huge role in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on …
