Most Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide, Obono-Obla

The Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, has claimed that Nigerians have refused to support the anti-graft crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Obono-Obla was reacting to the Nigerian Corruption Survey 2017 published by the National Bureau for Statistics, which states that Nigerians paid bribes to the […]

Most Nigerians are pathologically corrupt – Buhari’s aide, Obono-Obla

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

