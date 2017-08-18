Mother, 22, arraigned for selling her 3 months old baby

A 22-year-old mother, Blessing Udoh, who allegedly sold her three months old baby for a paltry N50,000, is cooling her heels in custody, an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday in Lagos. The Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the accused should be kept in police custody pending her bail application. Udoh is facing a two-count charge of engaging in commercial sex and unlawfully trading a baby.

