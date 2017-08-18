Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mother, 22, arraigned for selling her 3 months old baby

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 22-year-old mother, Blessing Udoh, who allegedly sold her three months old baby for a paltry N50,000, is cooling her heels in custody, an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday in Lagos. The Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the accused should be kept in police custody pending her bail application. Udoh is facing a two-count charge of engaging in commercial sex and unlawfully trading a baby.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.