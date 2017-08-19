Mourinho: Conte Must Not Use Matic Sale As An Excuse For Failure

Jose Mourinho has rubbished talks that Chelsea’s early season blues is due to absence of Matic.

Matic left Chelsea for United in the summer for £40 million and impressed in his first United game.

Mourinho does not feel his sale is an excuse, Conte can use to explain Chelsea’s failure.

“When people say, for example, Chelsea lost an important midfield player, if you lose one but you buy Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater, for example, what’s the problem?” he said.

“‘The problem is when you sell and you don’t buy. When you sell and you keep buying, what’s the problem? You are probably even stronger, so I think every top team in the Premier League is potentially strong enough with the financial situation to be fighting for everything.”

