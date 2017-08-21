Mourinho: Rashford Should Embrace Boo Boys

Jose Mourinho has urged Marcus Rashford to learn to embrace being whistled at by the opponent’s fans.

The 19-year-old forward was constantly booed by the Swansea faithfuls, as Manchester United claimed a 4-0 win.

Rashford , who is yet to score for United this season was later replaced by Anthony Martial.

Mourinho, however, has told the England international to embrace the boo boys.

“I think he has to learn how to enjoy it [the attention],” Mourinho said. “If he was a bad player, nobody would try to provoke him. They see the speed, the danger, and probably they think they can affect him.

“I think if he was on the bench and if he comes on for the last 15 or 20 minutes when the space is there, I think he would do the same things as the other guys did.

“I think he has to adapt to it. He is an English kid, a young kid who plays for their national team. Oh, I’m sorry, they are Welsh!”

