Mourinho: Versatility Will Help United In Title Push

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho is confident his player’s versatility will play a key role in their title challenge.

United started the season in exquisite fashion, winning their first two matches against West Ham and Swansea 4-0 respectively.

Mourinho is not letting the seemingly easy victories get to his head, but trusts the versatility of his squad will prove useful.

“We had a good pre-season. We work well and we are ready to play in different systems,” he said after Saturday’s win in Wales.

“When we saw them with five at the back, we thought: ‘Let’s try to explore the advantage of playing with three up front’.

“But we are ready at any moment if we were in difficult we were ready at any moment to change and also play with three at the back.

“So we are confident with the work we did.”

