MP vows to resist 8 Ghanaians in Canada pushing for LGBT legalisation – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
MP vows to resist 8 Ghanaians in Canada pushing for LGBT legalisation
Myjoyonline.com
Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour has raised concern about plans to pressurize government into legalising homosexuality, bestiality and lesbianism. The MP, who is also the senior pastor of Victory Bible Church International, East Legon branch, has …
Resist pressure to legalize homosexuality – MP
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!