Mr 2Kay Blames Horoscope for Destroying His Relationship with Gifty

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Mr 2Kay blames zodiac signs for his failed relationship with ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty. In an exclusive chat with Channels TV, Mr 2Kay gave an explanation that he and gifty are now in a cordial relationship devoid of romance. “I and gifty are cool but we are not dating, we are better …

The post Mr 2Kay Blames Horoscope for Destroying His Relationship with Gifty appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

