Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Mr Dowell’s Friendship Party’ thrills Port Harcourt residents – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'Mr Dowell's Friendship Party' thrills Port Harcourt residents
The Nation Newspaper
After engaging Lagos residents in what has been called one of the biggest Friendship parties, it was the turn of the oil city of Port Harcourt to feel the vibe of 'Mr Dowell's Friendship Party'. Held August 13, the event featured cocktails perfectly
Mr. McDowell's : Whiskey brand delivers the biggest friendship parties in Lagos, Port Harcourt and AbujaPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.