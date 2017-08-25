Mr Eazi: 2 People (Remix) feat. Small Doctor & Nakamura [Music]

Mr Eazi is out with a new tune and it is the remix of “2 People”, his previously released single. To make the remix as good as the original,he features the representative of the street – Small Doctor alongside fast rising Afro-pop star Nakamura. The song was produced by GuiltyBeatz. The talented act whose real […]

Mr Eazi: 2 People (Remix) feat. Small Doctor & Nakamura [Music]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

