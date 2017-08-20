Mrs Ugwuanyi urges women to register births with NPC for proper planning

Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, has advised women to register their births with the National Population Commission (NPC) to ensure accurate population data.

Ugwuanyi, who gave the advice on Sunday at the beginning of an Inter-Denominational August Meeting of Nkanu East Senatorial District, in Agbani near Enugu, said such data would be relevant in national planning.

She said that national planning and the allocation of resources were based on the population figures of a state, usually obtained from the commission

She said that every family would benefit from proper registration of births as the state government would receive from the Federal Government what should accrue to it for state and constituency development.

“Registration of birth is important; take your child from day 1 to 15 years for birth registration with the National Population Commission,’’ she advised.

Ugwuanyi also urged every woman to learn a skill and to shun the habit of moving about looking for people to beg for money from.

She also urged women to help their husbands build a formidable family and to active participate in praying for their families and leaders at all levels of governance.

The wife of the governor underscored the need for women to register and obtain their voter card and national identity card, saying it was part of their civic responsibility.

“Time will come when anybody that does not have a national identity card or voter card will be disallowed from getting anything from government,’’ she said.

The state’s Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Princess Peace Nnaji, lauded the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration for ensuring that women in the state were not left behind.

She also advised married men in the state not to abandon their wives for single ladies.

Mrs Comfort Agbo, the Commander, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), South East Chapter, expressed appreciation to the wife of the governor for her support in the fight against human trafficking in the state.

She said that human trafficking was on the increase due to massive unemployment.

In a message of goodwill, Mr Ikechukwu Ubagu, the Chairman, Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, expressed appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife for their good works in the council.

He gave an assurance that the people of the local government would give the state government their support.

NAN

The post Mrs Ugwuanyi urges women to register births with NPC for proper planning appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

