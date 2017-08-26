Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muchinguri urged to stop human activities on wetlands – NewsDay

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Muchinguri urged to stop human activities on wetlands
NewsDay
THE Harare Wetlands Trust has urged Environment, Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri to intervene and stop the parcelling-out of residential stands and agricultural plots on wetlands to preserve the city's water table and reduce siltation
Harare loses $45 m annually to wetlands interferenceNew Zimbabwe.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.