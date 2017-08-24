Mudslide: Nigeria donates $2m cash, relief materials to Sierra Leone

NIGERIA has donated cash, food, medical supplies and other relief materials worth $2 million to victims of the mudslide in Sierra Leone.

A statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda, said the items donated include $1 million cash, as well as 315 metric tonnes of assorted food and other relief items and over 4,000 medical supplies all amounting to another $1m.

A high-level Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, made the donation yesterday in Freetown.

The delegation, which comprises the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Maihaja and Hajiya Zainab Sharif from the Federal Ministry of Health, among others, was received at the State House by President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Onyeama expressed sadness “on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria for the August 14 tragedy”.

He added: “The history of the two countries goes far back and the blood of both countries runs through the same veins.”

The minister added that “Nigeria would always stand by Sierra Leone”.

The minister explained that owing to the large volume of relief materials, there is the possibility of sending some by sea.

So far, four flights conveying about 60 metric tonnes of relief materials have been undertaken with another 16 flights planned.

Koroma, while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari whom he referred to as a brother, noted that Buhari was “one of the first Heads of State to call and sympathise with us when the incident occurred”.

He added that Nigeria’s support to Sierra Leone was not new.

Koroma noted support provided by Nigeria during the 11 year civil war, during the Ebola epidemic and after the mudslide and flood disaster.

He expressed delight over Buhari’s return to Nigeria after a successful medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The post Mudslide: Nigeria donates $2m cash, relief materials to Sierra Leone appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

