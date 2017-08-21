Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe is no demi-god – NewsDay

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Mugabe is no demi-god
NewsDay
NOW that the push by the Zanu PF youth wing has yielded results after government declared President Robert Mugabe's February 21 date of birth a national holiday, multitudes of them may be asking themselves the question, then what? Editorial Comment.
Why Zimbabweans were unaware of #GraceMugabe alleged assaultIndependent Online
MDC govt to scrap 'ludicrous' Mugabe day, says GutuNew Zimbabwe.com
Angry passengers left stranded as dozens of flights to and from Zimbabwe delayedSowetanLIVE
The Zimbabwean –News24 –DailyNews –Politicsweb
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.