Mugabe is no demi-god – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Mugabe is no demi-god
NewsDay
NOW that the push by the Zanu PF youth wing has yielded results after government declared President Robert Mugabe's February 21 date of birth a national holiday, multitudes of them may be asking themselves the question, then what? Editorial Comment.
Why Zimbabweans were unaware of #GraceMugabe alleged assault
MDC govt to scrap 'ludicrous' Mugabe day, says Gutu
Angry passengers left stranded as dozens of flights to and from Zimbabwe delayed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!