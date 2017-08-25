Pages Navigation Menu

Mugabe urges banks to lower interest rates

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

President Robert Mugabe on Friday, implored banks to slash their lending rates to farmers in order to boost agricultural productivity in Zimbabwe. “We pray for banks to lower their interest rates because in a sense, they are an inhibition to progress and development,” Mugabe said while opening the annual Harare Agriculture Show. Zimbabwe’s economy is…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

