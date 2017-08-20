Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe’s wife returns home pursued by South Africa assault allegation

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

Wife of Zimbabwean President Grace Mugabe returned home from South Africa on Sunday, state media reported, pursued by demands she face prosecution over an alleged assault of a 20-year-old model in an upmarket Johannesburg hotel room. Police had placed border posts on “red alert” to prevent her from leaving. However, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, South Africa’s International…

The post Mugabe’s wife returns home pursued by South Africa assault allegation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.