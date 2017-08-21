Pages Navigation Menu

Muller Tears ACL After Celebrating Goal

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Hamburg have confirmed that Nicolai Muller sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, after celebrating his goal against Augsburg.

The 29-year-old scored scored as early as the eighth minute in the curtain raiser for both teams.

Muller’s strike proved to be the only goal of the match and further scans have ruled him out for 7 months.

“The diagnosis comes as a huge shock to us, it’s a big blow at the start of the season and obviously is really tough on Nicolai,” Hamburg’s sporting director Jens Todt was quoted as saying by the Bundesliga website.

“We wish him all the best for his recovery and, of course, will support him as best we can.”

