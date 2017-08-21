Muller Tears ACL After Celebrating Goal

Hamburg have confirmed that Nicolai Muller sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, after celebrating his goal against Augsburg.

The 29-year-old scored scored as early as the eighth minute in the curtain raiser for both teams.

Muller’s strike proved to be the only goal of the match and further scans have ruled him out for 7 months.

“The diagnosis comes as a huge shock to us, it’s a big blow at the start of the season and obviously is really tough on Nicolai,” Hamburg’s sporting director Jens Todt was quoted as saying by the Bundesliga website.

“We wish him all the best for his recovery and, of course, will support him as best we can.”

The post Muller Tears ACL After Celebrating Goal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

