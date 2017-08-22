Multi- Colored Eyed Girl, Peace Omana, Looks Lovely in New Photos

The Multi-colored eyed girl Peace Omana, appears to have become quite the celebrity after she broke the internet some weeks ago. In a recent chat with Abimbola Balogun of Revealia Photography, Peace Omana revealed what she will do with all the money she is set to make when she starts getting endorsements. She said; ‘I …

The post Multi- Colored Eyed Girl, Peace Omana, Looks Lovely in New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

