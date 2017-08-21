Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Multi-million bonuses for German car executives not fair – Merkel

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Multi-million euro bonuses to German car company executives are not fair, given the sector’s tarnished image after the emissions scandal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. “No I don’t think this is fair. I don’t know how the automotive industry is going to respond. “They have supervisory boards on which union representatives sit and I think there should be a…

The post Multi-million bonuses for German car executives not fair – Merkel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.