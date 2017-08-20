Pages Navigation Menu

Mum-of-two has spent £10,000 on a b00b job and lip fillers in a bid to become the first human ‘s*x doll’

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

A MUM-OF-TWO has spent £10,000 (N4Million) transforming herself into a human “s*x DOLL”. Cindy Moore has spent a year having a b00b job,hair extensions and having her lips pumped three times a month to fulfil her dream of looking like a walking, talking inflatable doll. She even splashed out on a car number plate that …

Hello. Add your message here.