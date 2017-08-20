Mum-of-two has spent £10,000 on a b00b job and lip fillers in a bid to become the first human ‘s*x doll’

A MUM-OF-TWO has spent £10,000 (N4Million) transforming herself into a human “s*x DOLL”. Cindy Moore has spent a year having a b00b job,hair extensions and having her lips pumped three times a month to fulfil her dream of looking like a walking, talking inflatable doll. She even splashed out on a car number plate that …

The post Mum-of-two has spent £10,000 on a b00b job and lip fillers in a bid to become the first human ‘s*x doll’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

