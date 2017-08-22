Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muma Gee Shares Adorable New Photos As Her 1 yr-old Daughter Eke Celebrates Her Birthday

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The little princess was born on the 18th of August, 2016. Monalisa is Muma Gee’s 3rd child with Prince Eke, after their lovely twins, Ceasar and Cleopatra, born on April 18th, 2014.
She is so cute! Even when she’s crying, she still beautiful…lol.
See more photos below:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Muma Gee Shares Adorable New Photos As Her 1 yr-old Daughter Eke Celebrates Her Birthday appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.