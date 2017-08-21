Musalia Mudavadi accuses Jubilee of blackmailing NASA candidates – The Standard
|
Daily Nation
|
Musalia Mudavadi accuses Jubilee of blackmailing NASA candidates
The Standard
Musalia Mudavadi accuses the Jubilee Administration of putting pressure on NASA candidates who were rigged out of elections to concede defeat. He said that Jubilee administration is extracting statements from some NASA elected leaders to make …
