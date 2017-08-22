Museum curator seeks media collaboration

The Curator, National Museum and Monuments in Kaduna, Malam Abdul Gimba has urged the media to promote activities of the commission to enhance patronage.

Gimba made the appeal on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Zonal Manager, newsmen Kaduna.

He said Nigerians needed more awareness on the importance of museums and monuments to national development and in enhancing knowledge.

“Our coming to newsmen today is to seek for collaboration to expand our activities to the grassroots, ensure patronage and spread of knowledge,” he said.

The curator disclosed that the museum would hold a festival for children from September 3, with the theme “My Right as a Child, My Culture and Security.”

He said that the festival was organised to mark the forthcoming Muslim festival of Eid-El-Kabir.

Gimba explained that the event would feature lectures, cultural displays, dances, tour of the museum new gallery and other activities to raise the consciousness of children to the importance of culture in their lives.

The curator added that similar events would be organised during national festivals including Independence Day, Christmas and New Year.

In his remarks the Zonal Manager, Mr Maharazu Ahmed, stressed the importance of culture in national life and commended the Federal Government for reintroducing History as a subject in Nigerian schools.

He said the gesture would help educate upcoming generations of the bonds that unite the various parts of the country as a people over thousands of years.

Ahmed pledged that the Agency would support the commission in its activities to ensure success.

NAN

