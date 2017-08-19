MUSIC: Au-Pro ft. Burna Boy – Ghetto Love

SBM entertainment front-liner presents the most expected tune of the year, “Ghetto Love” featuring Burna boy aka don gorgon. The “ALA” crooner with DJ Shabsy and Don gorgon clash on this tune and this appears to possibly be one of the greatest hits of the year.

Download and share your thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/AU-PRO-FT.-BURNA-Boy-Ghetto-Love.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

