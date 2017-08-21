MUSIC: Beatweezy – Porsh

Smash9ja Enter10ment presents her latest delivery tagged “FreeBeat Monday” with which a producer would be picked and hosted every month.

This package is to bring both the producer, artist and blog together. This month of August we present our host Prolific hit maker “Beatweezy”, he has worked with A-list artist such as Terry G, Ruff man amidst others. Beatweezy is a Multi-functional artist/ Musical Producer/ Sound engineer and a veteran in the entertainment terrain. He hails from Kogi State , grew up in Kaduna state, studied audiovisual at the university of commerce el Sharouq, Cairo Egypt. The beat is expected to drop on Monday 21/08/17, you could jump on it and send your song to Smashupdates@gmail.com.

Check out and share.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Beatweezy-Porsh.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Beatweezy – Porsh appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

