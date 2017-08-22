Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Brymo – Do You Know Me?

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

In anticipation of his forthcoming album, scheduled to be released March 27, 2018; Brymo has released Jazz infused Afrobeat sound titled ‘Do you know me’.

This is an ode to the independent African lady.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

‘Do you know me?’ was written and performed by Brymo, and produced by Adey Omotade for Blackstar Studios.

DOWNLOAD HERE

The post MUSIC: Brymo – Do You Know Me? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.