MUSIC: Brymo – Do You Know Me?

In anticipation of his forthcoming album, scheduled to be released March 27, 2018; Brymo has released Jazz infused Afrobeat sound titled ‘Do you know me’.

This is an ode to the independent African lady.

‘Do you know me?’ was written and performed by Brymo, and produced by Adey Omotade for Blackstar Studios.

