MUSIC: Damipe – Bros J

Sensational Music artiste; Damipe (born Oluwadamipe Awolola) ups the ante with a perfect delivery on this brand new gospel number – BROS J, a song in appreciative of God’s unending mercies and kindness.

Produced by Rhanis, Damipe went all the way in bringing out his full arsenal in making BROS J that song which is definitely set to stand the test of time in the history of Nigerian Gospel music.

BROS J is a song that puts you in a reflective mood, while appreciating God at the same time. It’s a song for all ages and it’s safe to say “You’d have this on repeat for a long time to come”.

Follow @itsoluwadamipe on all social media platforms as you enjoy this masterpiece.

Listen up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Bros-J-prod.-Rhanis.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Damipe – Bros J appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

