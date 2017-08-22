MUSIC: Deelz – Temper

Deelz is an afropop artist, joy crooner After the success and massive airplay of his previous song titled joy he decided to feed us back to back with no slow movement he proved to satisfy us again with this jam titled temper.

Download and enjoy trust me you will put it on repeat.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Deelz_temper.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Deelz – Temper appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

