MUSIC: DJ Big N x Tiwa Savage x Burna Boy – Anything (For You)

DJ Big N features Wizkid and Dr. Sid on his previous hit tune ‘Erima’, and it round circles with smooth promotion.

Still consistent with the Good music, The Mavin Records resident disc jockey – DJ Big N enlists two of the biggest acts in the country – Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy for his latest offering entitled “Anything (For You)”.

Tiwa and Burna Boy did delivered some catchy vibe feeling delivery on this.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DJ-Big-N-x-Tiwa-Savage-x-Burna-Boy-Anything-For-You-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

