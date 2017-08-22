MUSIC: Dj Spicey ft. Skales – Dancing Shoes (Komole)

Ohk Entertainments Act/Skales Official Disk Jockey DJ Spicey collaborates with OhK Boss Skales on this new tune titled “Dancing Shoes” Komole. Moving Shoes is produced by Cmart, Mixed and Mastered by Milla,

Download And Enjoy Komole Below.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Spicey-ft-Skales-–-Dancing-Shoes-Komole.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

