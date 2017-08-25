MUSIC: GospelOnDeBeatz ft. Tekno & Patoranking – Sauce
Celebrated producer GospelOnDeBeatz attacks with a new single titled “Sauce”.
The fiery track features afro-pop star Tekno and afro-dancehall Patoranking is expected to be housed on Gospel’s forthcoming extended play.
The rich track produced by GospelOnDeBeatz with trumpets played by Kwitee, and saxophone by Tosin Oni while Mixed & Mastered by MillaMix.
Enjoy!
