MUSIC: JayMoney – Shades On | In Love (Prod. JaySwaarg)

BHGRL music act Jaymoney is back again with yet another releases, but this time he drops two songs at same time” enjoy “shades on” and ” in love” both songs produced by JaySwaarg, mixed and mastered by Enap’s Epmire.

Nice songs you can not resist, Download and Enjoy…



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/jayMoney-Shades-On-Prod-By-Jayswaarg.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/JayMoney-In-LoveProd-By-JaySwaarg.mp3

