Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Jenny.O Ft. Mayorkun, Dremo & Mz Kizz – Number One

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Jenny.O Teams Up with DMW Acts Mayorkun & Dremo and Rap Queen Mz Kizz to present this New Wavy jam titled
“NUMBER ONE” is Produce by Peejay, Mix and Mastered by Indomix

Download, Enjoy And Share Your Thought Below!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jenny.O Ft. Mayorkun, Dremo & Mz Kizz – Number One appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.