MUSIC: Kaash ft. Petrah – Sanitize Me

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the release of his single Like The Way, Blac Kaash Empire foremost act, KAASH is back with another hit single, but this time it’s features the amazing voice of Manner Record female act Petrah. The Nigeria/Ghana collaboration presents us with a soft tender tune which is definitely going to capture the heart of good music lovers.

Download, listen and share your thoughts.

The post MUSIC: Kaash ft. Petrah – Sanitize Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

