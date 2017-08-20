MUSIC: Kaash ft. Petrah – Sanitize Me
After the release of his single Like The Way, Blac Kaash Empire foremost act, KAASH is back with another hit single, but this time it’s features the amazing voice of Manner Record female act Petrah. The Nigeria/Ghana collaboration presents us with a soft tender tune which is definitely going to capture the heart of good music lovers.
Download, listen and share your thoughts.
