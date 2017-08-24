MUSIC: KhingSolex X Olamide – Wo!! (refix)

Versatility has again been shown by MAI SARUTA RECORDS’ multi-talented rapper, Khing Solex. This time, he goes all super on Olamide’s recent hot release, WO and what he made out of it would leave your jaw broken. Without an ounce of doubt left untouched, Khing Solex has proven to his fans that he really got it in him. The video to his song, HAKURI is said to be released shortly.

Get in touch and stay updated… Follow on Twitter and IG @khingsolex.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/khing-solex-olamide-wo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: KhingSolex X Olamide – Wo!! (refix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

