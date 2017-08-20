MUSIC: Kimora – Woman

Following the widely acceptable hit single, “Gum Body”, Nigerian songstress returns with another inspiring music titled “Woman”.

Kimora is constantly establishing herself as one of the very few artistes with lyrical insight and vocal prowess who draws on multicultural influence with her style of music. The songstress is focusing on blending in Nigerian Afrobeat to the Western world.

The Song “Woman” speaks rigorously on gender equality and how women should not be segregated from achieving their goals because they are women. The song was delivered in a mild tone everyone would relate to.

Without further ado, Download the song below, Share and Enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kimora-Woman.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kimora – Woman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

