MUSIC: Kstorm ft. Echo – Back To The Matter

Olakunle Bello Khalifa also known as Kstorm (YBB- Youngest Bad Boy)I’m from Kwara state, born and bred in Lagos. An undergraduate from Osun state university studying Computer science. Music is my life and I discovered I couldn’t do without it at the age of 7. I’ve been undercover for a

while and now I’m ready to storm the Music industry as my name implies.I see myself being nominated for headies in the next two years, My love for music will take me to the very top I aspire to be.

its is now an obvious fact that dropping master pieces is nothing for this guy. Back to the matter is a song that will get you dancing when the tune comes on.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kstorm-Ft-Echo-Back-To-The-Matter-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kstorm ft. Echo – Back To The Matter appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

