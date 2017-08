MUSIC: Mojeezy – Gboju (Prod. by K-Spell)

Mmommboy Mojeezy hits us with a street anthem titled “GBOJU” after taking a brief hiatus from the music scene, well known for his consistency and lyrical prowess he delivers a well laced tune which was produced by well renowned producer K-Spell while Killer a top class sound engineer Mixed/Mastered this Hit tune Enjoy! as he promises to keep the good music coming.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/MOJEEZY-GBOJU-Prod-By-K-Spell.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

