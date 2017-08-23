MUSIC: Olatboui Ft. Viktoh – LADE (Prod. By Brym)

OLATBOUI Teams up with YBNL Act VIKTOH on this soon to take over clubs and airwaves song title “LADE”.

The Aaray Entertainment Artiste real names are Oseni Olaitan, A Nigeria Born, Canadian Based Extremely Gifted Artiste popularly known as Olatboui

shows his versatility on this lovely Mind-blowing tune which is Produced By Brym

Trust you going to have “LADE” on repeat all day,The song is well composed for every listener,

Listen & Download Olatboui Ft Viktoh – Lade Below

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Olatboui-Ft-Viktoh-Lade-Prod.-By-Brym.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

