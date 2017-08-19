MUSIC: Papa ft. Spicy – Carry Me Go (Prod. By Spicy)

Self Acclaimed African Princess – Princess Nnochiri, aka Papa Is back with this Spicy featured and produced single Titled Carry Me Go, the singer, Model and Actress, who have been Doing great in the music industry, and touring African after the release of her last single “Rise My Love ” featuring Duncan Mighty, she’s back with this Single, a Catchy Love Song, with Mild tempo, and Strings from Fiokee.

Download and Enjoy…



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Carry-me-go-papa-ft-spicy-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Papa ft. Spicy – Carry Me Go (Prod. By Spicy) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

