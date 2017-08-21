MUSIC: Ric Hassani Ft. Mumba Yachi – Sweet Mother

Ric Hassani’s soulful, yet strong delivery on his single “Gentleman” only hinted at the beauty in the Singer’s uniquely crafted Pop-African sound.

The African Gentleman deftly blends soulful vocals on Pop music progressions, with local African percussion instruments like the ‘Log Drum’ (or Krin) and the Shaker more popularly known as the “Shekere”, acoustic instruments, and string orchestra instruments like the violin, viola, cello, double bass, and Flute.

A balanced mixture of soulful love tunes like “Gentleman” and “Marry You”, to uptempo African dance music like “Oge na ga” and “Sweet Mother”, the album shows off Hassani’s versatility while maintaining his unique soulful appeal, and his stunning emotive power.

Album officially out August 31st 2017, so go get it and listen to exclusive songs Now!!!!”



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Ric-Hassani-FT.-Mumba-Yachi-Sweet-Mother.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

