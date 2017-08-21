MUSIC: Skuki – Forkanizer

The Nigerian relentless hit makers Vava Voom and Peeshaun, collectively known as Skuki debuts a new record today entitled “Forkanizer“.

Forkanizer is another well composed song with good delivery for every listener. The song was produced by highly rated beat-smith – Dj Mo (same producer of “Sisi Eko” and “Pass The Agbara”).

Download, Listen & Enjoy this amazing tune from the stable of Over The Top Entertainment.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Skuki-Forkanizer.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Skuki – Forkanizer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

