MUSIC: Sky Shine – Whine it (Prod. by Classictunez)

Stanley aka ( skyshine ) he’s from delta state Nigeria, he’s young talented up and coming artist who some say he sound like the world famous music icon ( Akon ) he started his music career in 2007 in delta state and ever since he has not stop pushing it hard, and this time he’s dropping a hot classic sound Titled “Whine It” from the stable of On the beatz Ent.

Whine it was Prod by Classictunez.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/AUD-20170817-WA0062.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Sky Shine – Whine it (Prod. by Classictunez) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

