MUSIC: Terry Tha Rapman ft. Cynthia Morgan x Caesar – Wickid

Terry tha Rapman drops a feisty dancehall tune produced by Tony Ross for the clubs called ‘Wickid’. Cynthia Morgan drops on the record with some crazy catch patio ad libs while Caesar serenades women to whine to the dancehall vibe.

Wickid was mixed and mastered by 2jo.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Terry-Tha-Rapman-WICKID-ft.-Cynthia-Morgan-x-Caesar.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Terry Tha Rapman ft. Cynthia Morgan x Caesar – Wickid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

