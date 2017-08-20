MUSIC: Tush – Come With Somebody

Tush is back again with another banging tune titled “Come With Somebody” produced by T-piano, Mixed and Mastered by Drumphase.

Tush who dropped “O da o” few months ago is set to make the world dance to his catchy songs.

“Come with somebody” is a dope party jam. ‎Ya’ll ‎better get your dancing Shoes ready because its about to go down!!!! ‎



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Tush-Come-With-Somebody.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

