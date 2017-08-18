MUSIC: Wilsonee – Bless The Hands

Deltan born rapper, Wilson Oghenemaro Ekeran better known as Wilsonee is a promising talent whose versatility could be simply described as bravo.

Celebrated as one of Delta’s finest act, the award winning “U Don See Am?” crooner showcases his lyrical prowess on this song he calls “Bless The Hands”. Bless The Hands is a certified street anthem as it tells the everyday prayer of all hustlers and dream chasers.

Follow Wilsonee on Twitter/Instagram: @WilsoneeElder.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Wilsonee-Bless-The-Hands.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wilsonee – Bless The Hands appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

