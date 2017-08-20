MUSIC: Wized – All For Love (Prod. By Tenny Beatz)

Uprising talented young act Wized premieres yet another single titled “All For Love”

He hereby dishes a new fusion of Afro pop being praised for his versatility judging from his previous track released.

All for love was produced by Tenny Beats, mixed and mastered by Roby Kay.

Wized is obviously an act to look out for. Follow up on all social platforms @iamwiz_ed.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Wized-All-For-Love-Prod-By-Tenny-Beatz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wized – All For Love (Prod. By Tenny Beatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

