Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Wized – All For Love (Prod. By Tenny Beatz)

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Uprising talented young act Wized premieres yet another single titled “All For Love”
He hereby dishes a new fusion of Afro pop being praised for his versatility judging from his previous track released.
All for love was produced by Tenny Beats, mixed and mastered by Roby Kay.

Wized is obviously an act to look out for. Follow up on all social platforms @iamwiz_ed.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wized – All For Love (Prod. By Tenny Beatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.